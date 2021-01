Sports focused live streaming provider fuboTV will enter the US sports betting market later this year through the acquisition of Chicago-based sportsbook operator Vigtory.

fuboTV has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire the sports betting and iGaming operator for an undisclosed amount, with the acquisition expected to close in the first quarter of this year.

fuboTV said that the acquisition will enable the company to leverage Vigtory’s sportsbook platform and digital gaming assets to develop [...]