New York-listed casino operator Bally's Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire US fantasy sports operator Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) in an all-stock deal worth up to $40m.

MKF will receive immediately exercisable penny warrants to purchase up to $50m in Bally's common shares at closing, and contingent penny warrants to purchase up to $20m in additional Bally's common shares on each of the first and second anniversaries of closing, for a possible total [...]