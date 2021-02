London-listed betting technology supplier Sportech has agreed a conditional deal to sell its Bump 50:50 digital raffle business to Canadian Bank Note Company.

The sale of Bump Worlwide Inc. is expected to close during the second quarter of the year for a consideration of CAD$10.0m (£5.7m), including a $2.0m earnout based on the company’s financial performance in 2022.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to further Sportech’s sports betting ambitions and retail gaming business in Connecticut.

“We [...]