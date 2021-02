Golden Nugget Casinos owner Fertitta Entertainment is set to go public once again through a definitive merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company FAST Acquisition Corp.

The business combination will include Golden Nugget’s five land-based casinos, restaurant giant Landry’s Inc, and a controlling stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, which went public last year through another special purpose acquisition company, Landcadia Holdings II.

With a total transaction value of around $6.6bn, the deal will see Tilman Fertitta, [...]