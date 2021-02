Shares in Tabcorp Holdings closed more than 8 per cent higher in Sydney Tuesday after the Australian gambling giant confirmed that it has received a number of offers for its Wagering and Media business.

The unsolicited offers are described as confidential, indicative, non-binding and subject to numerous conditions including due diligence, financing and various regulatory approvals.

Tabcorp’s board is currently assessing the proposals but warned that there can be no certainty that any transaction will occur.

London-listed gaming [...]