Greentube enters eSports with Byte Heroes acquisition

Novomatic Interactive division Greentube is entering the esports and blockchain space with the acquisition of Austria-based Byte Heroes.

The company operates the Herosphere fantasy esports website, where players can compete using the HeroCoin virtual token.

“At Greentube, we aim to hold a leading position when it comes to adopting new trends and technology, and with Hero’s unique products, we have acquired an innovative and exciting business that will see us move into uncharted territory,” said Greentube chief games officer Michael Bauer.

“The esports and blockchain space offers a lot of possibility for the gaming sector and will open up new doors for us as a company. We are excited to explore the possibilities that lie ahead together with Hero.”

The platform boasts over 300,000 players and is designed to be used for any kind of pooling, betting, fantasy, or poker systems.

“Our objective has always been to change the nature of online betting and bring innovation and new technology into the sector by offering something completely different,” said Hero chief executive Paul Polterauer.

“Our products challenge the old concept that the house always wins and instead let users build a community that better benefits them. Being acquired by such a renowned company as Greentube is a huge testament to the hard work we have put into developing and evolving our products. Together with Greentube, we will be able to reach new heights.”

The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.