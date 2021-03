New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands has entered into definitive agreements to sell its Las Vegas real property and operations to Apollo Global Management and VICI Properties for an aggregate purchase price $6.25bn.

The deal will see an affiliate of funds managed by Apollo Global Management acquire the operating assets and liabilities of the Las Vegas business, including The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center, for $1.05bn in cash and [...]