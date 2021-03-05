This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Sportradar enhances ad:s platform with Fresh Eight acquisition

5th March 2021 10:38 am GMT
Sportradar

Sports data provider Sportradar has announced the acquisition of UK-based personalized messaging platform Fresh Eight.

The acquisition complements Sportradar’s ad:s platform and aims to strengthen its digital marketing services offering.

The technology will also allow sports-orientated publishers to control the integration of native and personalised sport-betting content into their platforms.

Fresh Eight’s current operator clients include FanDuel, Entain, William Hill and LeoVegas, as well as major sports publishers ESPN, CBS Viacom, NBC Sports and News UK.

“We have developed ad:s into a substantial business for Sportradar with its platform offering and a significant portfolio of sports-book clients,” said Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl. “But the market doesn’t stand still, and we must continually innovate and grow.

“The acquisition of Fresh Eight will accelerate that growth, as we add this personalization technology to our marketing services offering. “

Fresh Eight founder and CEO Andrew Sharland commented: “We founded the business with the ambition to substantially improve advertising efficiency and returns for the world’s leading gambling operators and media groups. Today we partner with some of the industry’s biggest brands in Europe and the US.

“Data is the core DNA of both companies with a shared vision of how intelligence and automation can transform marketing efforts in the betting and gaming vertical. The combination of Fresh Eight’s machine decisioned personalization tools and Sportradar’s proprietary marketing technology and access to real time sports and pricing data presents customers with a compelling digital marketing offering. I’m looking forward to working with Sportradar.”

