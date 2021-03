Stockholm-listed gaming operator LeoVegas is strengthening its position in sports betting with the acquisition of Expekt Nordics.

LeoVegas is acquiring Malta-based Expekt Nordics’ brand and assets, including its customer database, for a total consideration of €5.0m from Betclic Group subsidiary Mangas Gaming, with the acquisition expected to complete in May.

Technical migration is also expected to be completed in May, allowing LeoVegas to benefit from this year’s packed sporting schedule, which includes the French Open, Champions League [...]