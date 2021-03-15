Greentube assumes ownership of Eurocoin Interactive ahead of Dutch re-regulation

Novomatic Interactive division Greentube is preparing for the opening of the regulated Dutch iGaming market by taking ownership of Eurocoin Interactive.

The deal will see Eurocoin Interactive renamed as Greentube Netherlands and strengthens the supplier’s product offering with a range of slots that are popular in the Dutch market. These include Random Runner, Simply Wild and Club 2000, all of which will become available to players upon the opening of the newly regulated Dutch iGaming market on 1 October 2021.

Eurocoin Interactive previously operated as a business unit of Novomatic Netherlands and develops online versions of classic land-based slots, fruit games and VLT games, which it currently supplies to operators including Norwegian state lottery Norsk Tipping.

The acquisition by Greentube will come into effect this month and will align Eurocoin’s digital portfolio with that of Greentube rather than the land-based focused Novomatic Netherlands.

“We are very happy to welcome Eurocoin Interactive in the Greentube Group as we always aim to have a strong portfolio of games that are known to the local players,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “Titles such as Random Runner, Simply Wild and several more have been smash hits in the land-based market for years.

“Eurocoin Interactive has developed these games for the online market and we will come up with a strong line-up of classic Dutch games in addition to the Novomatic blue chips and our internal productions as soon as the regulated market opens at the start of October. Greentube Netherlands will be our competence centre for this very specific market and we’ll use their vast know-how and unrivalled experience to further enhance our portfolio.”

Eurocoin Interactive director Reg Das added: “When entering this new market, it is key to hit the ground running by providing high-quality, locally tailored games. Our acquisition by Greentube further enhances its impressive portfolio, which is one I am confident will be unsurpassed in the Netherlands when the regulated market opens for business later this year.”