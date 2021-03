Sydney-listed PointsBet Holdings is looking to enhance its in-play sports betting capabilities through the acquisition of Dublin-based supplier Banach Technology.

The binding share purchase agreement will see PointsBet’s wholly owned Irish subsidiary, Lockspell Limited, acquire Banach for U$43m on a cash and debt free basis, with 55 per cent to be paid in cash and the remainder in scrip, equivalent to 1,752,875 company shares.

PointsBet will also provide Banach with $4.0m in funding to assist in the [...]