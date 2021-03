Shares in iGaming affiliate XL Media were trading lower in London early Thursday as the company revealed plans for an £18.5m acquisition and the placing of new shares.

XL Media has entered into an agreement to acquire US-focused sports betting affiliate website Sports Betting Dime for a total consideration of $26.0m (£18.5m) in an effort to accelerate growth in regulated sports betting markets in the United States.

The company has also proposed to issue 50m new ordinary [...]