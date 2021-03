Sydney-listed casino operator Crown Resorts has received an AUD$8.0bn acquisition offer from US private equity firm Blackstone Group.

The unsolicited, non-binding and indicative proposal on behalf of funds managed and advised by Blackstone and its affiliates aims to acquire all of the shares in Crown by way of a scheme of arrangement at an indicative price of $11.85 per share in cash.

The offer price represents a premium of 19 per cent on the volume-weighted average price [...]