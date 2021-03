New York-listed gaming operator Bally's Corporation has completed its acquisition of daily fantasy sports operator Monkey Knife Fight (MKF).

The $40m all-stock deal, first announced in January, advances Bally's strategic diversification initiative and marks the company’s entrance into the high-growth daily fantasy sports sector.

“We are pleased to have closed on our acquisition of Monkey Knife Fight, and are now focused on integrating this unique asset into our Bally's Interactive division,” said Bally's Corporation president and CEO [...]