Bally’s Corporation is continuing its recent acquisition streak with a bid to acquire London-listed gaming operator Gamesys.

Bally’s and Gamesys have agreed key terms for a potential combination of the two businesses, under which Gamesys shareholders would receive 1,850 pence per share in cash.

The proposed transaction would create long-term value for both Gamesys and Bally's and would be consistent with their respective long-term growth strategies, the companies said Wednesday, with Gamesys benefitting from Bally's fast-growing land-based [...]