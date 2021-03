Broadcaster Fox Sports is exercising its option to acquire a 25 per cent stake in NYRA Bets, the advance deposit wagering platform of the New York Racing Association (NYRA).

Fox Sports held the option under its 2019 media rights agreement with the NYRA, which has now been extended through to 2030, with the broadcaster also securing official wagering partner designation alongside a new option to increase its equity interest in NYRA Bets.

The acquisition of the 25 [...]