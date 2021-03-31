This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings acquires sports betting broadcaster VSiN

31st March 2021 8:20 am GMT
DraftKings

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has announced the acquisition of multi-platform broadcast and content company Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN).

The acquisition will enable DraftKings to further build out its content capabilities across its retail and mobile sports betting operations, which are currently live in 14 US states.

“VSiN creates authentic and credible content that resonates with sports bettors at every level, whether they’re experienced or new to sports betting,” said DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and chairman Jason Robins. “In addition to its brand equity among sports bettors and engaging talent roster, VSiN also has an established infrastructure that DraftKings can immediately help expand, in the hopes of adding value to consumers who are looking to become more knowledgeable about sports betting.”

VSiN operates out of Las Vegas and produces and distributes up to 18 hours of live linear sports betting content each day. In addition to its 24/7 stream, VSiN’s original content is accessible through multiple video and audio channels including Comcast Xfinity, Sling TV, fuboTV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, MSG Networks, a dedicated channel on iHeartRadio and TuneIn, as well as terrestrial radio stations throughout the United States.

“We created VSiN as a destination for sports bettors to find the most credible content to help inform their wagering decisions,” said VSiN CEO Brian Musburger. “Harnessing the power and network of the DraftKings brand will allow us to reach an even wider audience with our unique content.”

Following the acquisition, Musburger and his leadership team will continue to manage day-to-day operations while maintaining editorial independence.

DraftKings intends to fully integrate VSiN’s current employee base in Las Vegas, including its on-air talent, into its 2,600 person global workforce.

Since opening a Las Vegas office in January 2020, DraftKings has grown its local employee base by 132 per cent.

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) gained 4.81 per cent to close at $61.00 per share in New York Tuesday.

