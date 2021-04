New York-listed Bally's Corporation has set its sights on the Las Vegas Strip with a $308m deal to acquire Tropicana Las Vegas.

The acquisition represents the company’s first Las Vegas asset and second in Nevada following its recently closed acquisition of the MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa.

Bally’s will purchase Tropicana Las Vegas from Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) in a transaction valued at $308m, with the purchase price for the property's non-land assets amounting to $150m.

GLPI [...]