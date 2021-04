Stockholm-listed Betsson has continued its recent expansion across Latin America with the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in payment processor JDP Tech.

Through subsidiary Betsson Perch Investments, the company will pay €8.8m for a 50 per cent stake in JDP Tech, which owns a proprietary technology platform for handling of payments in Latin America.

The acquisition allows Betsson to secure customer payment flows to support its growth strategy in the LatAm region, which includes newly [...]