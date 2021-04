The parent company of online gaming operator Betway plans to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with special purpose acquisition company Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH).

SEAH is led by former NFL executive vice president of business operations Eric Grubman and former NHL chief operating officer John Collins, and has traded on the New York Stock Exchange as a blank check company since November 2020 under the ticker symbol SEAH.

The [...]