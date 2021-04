London-listed gaming operator Entain has submitted an improved bid to acquire Tabcorp’s Wagering and Media business.

Entain’s improved bid values the business at AUD$3.5bn and follows the non-binding indicative offer first submitted by the company in February.

“Entain believes that the Revised Proposal is compelling both in terms of the value it represents for Tabcorp shareholders in cash, and certainty of deliverability,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

“The Proposed Transaction would be in-line with Entain's current [...]