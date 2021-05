Stockholm-listed online lead generation specialist Catena Media has acquired US sports betting affiliate Lineups.com for a total consideration of $39.6m.

Strengthening its position in the growing US sports betting affiliate market, Catena Media will acquire the business through three cash instalments over a two-year period, comprising $25m on closing, $9.6m on the first anniversary and $5m on the second anniversary of the closing date.

In addition, a contingent cash payment of $0.5m will be due if New [...]