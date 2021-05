Australia’s Crown Resorts is continuing to engage with The Star Entertainment Group regarding a potential merger of the casino businesses after rejecting an indicative takeover offer by The Blackstone Group.

Crown Resorts said Monday that Blackstone’s revised indicative cash offer of AUD$12.35 per share, up from its original proposal of $11.85 per share, undervalues the company by failing to recognise the strategic and monetary value of Crown’s assets.

Crown also cited its significant investment in Crown [...]