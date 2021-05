Playtech has agreed a $210m deal to sell its Finalto financial trading division to a consortium led by Israeli private investment firm Barinboim Group.

The consortium includes investment firm Leumi Partners and Menora Mivtachim Insurance, together with key members of the Finalto management team, and will pay an initial consideration of $185m for the business, $15m of which will be deferred for up to two years.

Playtech may also receive a further payment of $25m, subject to [...]