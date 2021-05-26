This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games acquires BetBuilder specialist SportCast

26th May 2021 10:27 am GMT
Scientific Games

Scientific Games has strenghthened its OpenSport product suite with the acquisition of London-based betting platform provider Sportcast.

SportCast is credited with developing the original BetBuilder product, a feature that allows players to build bets across multiple markets on a single game which has been rolled out to over fifty operators, including BetMGM, PointsBet, SkyBet, Tabcorp, Entain, 888, Betsson, Danske Spil, Nederlandse Loterij and British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

“For sports fans, the ability to define the story of game, bet on it and watch it live has become a thrilling way to engage in the action,” said Keith O'Loughlin, executive vice president of sports for Scientific Games. “SportCast's technology and platforms will help us fuel the next wave of our data-driven, global sports expansion.

“The award-winning BetBuilder product is just the first of many innovative products that can be powered by the underlying platform for the benefit of our customers and we're thrilled to be able to roll these out.”

SportCast managing director Ryan Coombs said that choosing the right partner to accelerate the supplier’s vision was the key focus for his management team.

“Scientific Games' position in the global market and the profile of their customer base are second to none,” he said. “We set out to re-imagine the sportsbook of the future - smart, high-margin and simple for operators - whilst offering unparalleled next generation experiences for players.

“With Scientific Games' fire power, we're set to move faster and drive deeper innovation on our journey to power the future of sports betting.”

Jordan Levin, group CEO of SG Digital, added: “We're excited to welcome Ryan Coombs and his incredible team of product experts, data scientists, statisticians and developers to the home of global sports technology.

“The team at SportCast shares our focus on performance-at-scale and fan engagement, and the integration of their impressive platform and innovative approach will set Scientific Games apart as we build on our market leadership.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed down 2.44 per cent at $66.69 in New York Tuesday.

