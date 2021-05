Betting technology supplier BetMakers has joined the bidding to acquire the wagering and media business of Tabcorp.

BetMakers submitted a AUD$4.0bn indicative proposal Friday to acquire the business, with the bid comprised of $1.0bn in cash and $3.0bn in shares of BetMakers Technology Group.

The share element of the proposal would be decided at the time of any agreed transaction and priced at a 15 per cent premium to the traded price of BetMakers’ shares prior to [...]