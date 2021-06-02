This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Evolution

Bally’s Corporation completes $125m Bet.Works acquisition

2nd June 2021 7:27 am GMT
Bally's Corp
Playtech

New York-listed Bally's Corporation has created a new interactive division with the completion of its acquisition of US sports betting platform provider Bet.Works.

Following an initial agreement last November, Bally’s has paid a total of $125m to acquire the sportsbook supplier, half of which was paid in Bally's common stock, with Bet.Works’ shareholders agreeing to hold the shares for at least one year.

“Completing our acquisition of Bet.Works represents a significant milestone for Bally's as we continue to embark on our long-term growth and diversification strategy,” said Bally's Corporation chairman Soo Kim. “In just a few short years, we have transformed the company from a regional casino operator into the only US gaming and entertainment company providing customers with an omni-channel experience that combines a national portfolio of best-in-class properties with unmatched digital capabilities.”

Following completion of the acquisition, Bally's has created two separate operating divisions; Bally's Casinos, which comprises its land-based gaming properties; and Bally's Interactive, which includes Bet.Works, fantasy sports operator Monkey Knife Fight and free-to-play games supplier SportCaller.

Bet.Works founder and CEO David Wang will lead the integration of Bet.Works’ team of over 190 employees, with Bally's Interactive planning to open a new technology development center in Rhode Island by the end of the year, which will initially consist of 25 employees.

“On behalf of the entire Bet.Works team, we are excited to now be a part of Bally's interactive gaming operations,” said Wang. “Bally's has experienced unprecedented growth over the past year, and we look forward to further advancing the company's sports betting and iGaming portfolio with new technological innovations, including integrations with Bally Sports and enhancements to the recently launched Bally Bet sportsbook in Colorado.”

Bally's Corporation president and CEO George Papanier commented: “We are pleased to formally welcome David and the entire Bet.Works team to the Bally's family. Since we announced the acquisition last year, a tremendous amount of work has gone into developing our online sports betting and interactive product suite, and we are extremely confident in the superior experience that our differentiated platform will provide to our more than 14 million active customers.

“We can't wait to provide sports fans across the country with new and innovative ways to engage with their favorite teams as we continue to bring additional assets online over the coming months.”

Share in Bally’s Corporation (NYS:BALY) closed 0.79 per cent higher at $58.55 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Bally's Corporation Bet.Works iGaming Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Bally’s Corporation debuts mobile sportsbook In Colorado

New Jersey betting and gaming market tops $350m in April

Acquisitions drive Q1 revenue growth at Bally’s Corp

Bally’s misses out on Virginia casino bid

Borgata takes over as NJ iGaming market leader in March

Bally’s opts for investment in lieu of tangible equity unit offering

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Bally’s announces Q1 revenue growth and $850m fundraising

Bally’s agrees $308m deal to acquire Tropicana Las Vegas

Gamesys and Bally’s boards recommend business combination

Bally’s completes acquisition of Caesars’ MontBleu casino in Nevada

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

Bally’s and Gamesys agree possible business combination

Bally’s completes Monkey Knife Fight acquisition

Bally’s Corporation seals MLB sports betting partnership

Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Wa
Scientific Games
Greentube
Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
BTObet
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution