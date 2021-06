Malta-based gaming supplier Stakelogic has announced its second acquisition in a week with a deal to acquire UK-based game development studio Hurricane Games.

The acquisition further expands Stakelogic’s in-house game development capabilities following its acquisition of Belgrade-based Smart&Applied earlier this week.

Stakelogic has been working closely with Hurricane Games via its Greenlogic development partner program for the past year, with the studio’s team to be retained post-acquisition and given creative and technical freedom to design and develop [...]