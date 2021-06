London-listed betting technology supplier Sportech has confirmed the completion of three corporate transactions with an aggregate net cash value of £36.1m, with the majority of proceeds set to be returned to shareholders.

Sportech has completed the sale of its global Tote business to BetMakers Technology, the sale of Bump 50:50 to Canadian Banknote, and the sale of a freehold property in New Haven, Connecticut, the company said Friday.

