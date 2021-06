Social casino operator Playstudios has moved a step closer to becoming a publicly-listed company after shareholders of special purpose acquisition company Acies Acquisition Corp. approved their proposed merger.

Playstudios entered into a definitive merger agreement with Acies in February of this year, with 97 per cent of votes cast by Acies shareholders at a special meeting this week going in favour of approving the merger agreement.

“We are proud to reach this significant milestone in the merger [...]