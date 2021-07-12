This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

Raketech expands sports portfolio with P&P Vegas and QM Media acquisitions

12th July 2021 6:30 am GMT
Raketech
Playtech

Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Raketech has strengthened its sports portfolio with the acquisitions of P&P Vegas Group and QM Media.

Raketech will pay €16m to acquire the businesses, which will be settled by €9m in cash and issuance of 3,881,968 new Raketech shares. The purchase price is said to represent a multiple of approximately 5.6x EBITDA and 3.8x revenue for the last twelve months.

Ohio-based P&P Vegas owns US betting tipster community Picksandparlays.net, which has been in operation for the past decade and attracts around 500,000 unique monthly users, while QM Media owns leading Indian cricket betting site Onlinecricketbetting.net.

In addition to the cricket assets, a portfolio of sports assets targeting the Nordics is also included as part of the acquisition.

“With these acquisitions we are delivering on several strategically important goals,” said Raketech CEO Oskar Mühlbach. “Significant sports revenues, revenues from high growth markets, boots on the ground in the US and asset diversification and new revenue streams.

“Furthermore, by adding such a strong brand as PicksandParlays, Raketech will be able to add significant value to the US business through the implementation of the affiliate marketing sales in all licensed states. And with the talented and committed team that comes with the acquisition, I am very much looking forward to having them join forces with our central operations team to accelerate growth even further.”

As a result of the acquisitions, Raketech’s revenue from the US is expected to double, while revenue generated in India is expected to reach 5-10 per cent of the group’s total by the final quarter of this year. In addition, sports betting is expected to account for 30 per cent of Raketech’s revenue in Q4.

“By partnering with Raketech we gain access to their well-established infrastructure that will help leverage our strong brands and market positions,” said QM Media CEO Marcus Egstam. “We are enthusiastic to become shareholders in Raketech and to be a part of the exciting future we have planned.”

The acquisitions are expected to be completed in September.

In related news, Raketech has secured a one-year €15m revolving credit with Avida Finans, which will enable the company to continue to grow through strategic acquisitions. The facility will replace the existing €10m credit facility with Swedbank, the company said.

“We are delighted to enter into this new relationship with Avida Finans and take advantage of the strong debt markets to strengthen our financial flexibility," continued Mühlbach. "The new agreement offers beneficial terms and enables us to keep a high pace in our M&A activities to propel our group growth on strategically important markets."

Shares in Raketech Group Holding plc (STO:RAKE) closed 4.99 per cent higher at SEK20.60 per share in Stockholm Friday.

Related Tags
Affiliate Cricket India Mergers & Acquisitions P&P Vegas QM Media Raketech Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Japan and US drive Raketech first quarter revenue growth

GIQ Finance: Affiliates to focus on paid media and M&A

Raketech nominates Ulrik Bengtsson as next chairman

Raketech grows revenue to €29.4m in 2020

Raketech expands geographical footprint as Q3 revenue grows 24%

Raketech enters US market with American Gambler acquisition

Raketech posts Q2 revenue growth despite Nordic decline

iGaming Affiliates aim for the US

Raketech names Oscar Karlsten as chief operating officer

Raketech to accelerate geographical expansion after solid Q1 performance

Raketech acquires iGaming affiliate Lead Republik

Raketech eyes M&A for further expansion after 2019 struggles

Raketech reveals reduced earnings in final quarter of 2019

Raketech names Oskar Mühlbach as new chief executive

Raketech shares slump on Q3 revenue and profit decline

Genius Sport
NeoGames
G2E
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
Future Anthem
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution