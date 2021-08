The battle between Playtech and one of its largest shareholders over the proposed sale of Finalto shows no sign of abating, with each side accusing the other of failing to properly engage in discussions.

The dispute relates to the board-approved proposed sale of Playtech’s financial trading division to a consortium of buyers for $210m, which is being challenged by Gopher Investments, a 4.97 per cent shareholder in Playtech that has submitted a rival bid of $250m.

Having [...]