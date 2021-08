Caesars Entertainment has sold its casinos in the United Kingdom and Africa to Silver Point Capital’s Metropolitan Gaming subsidiary.

The transaction gives newly incorporated Metropolitan Gaming casinos in 11 locations across the United Kingdom, Egypt and South Africa, including the iconic Empire Casino in Leicester Square, London.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to acquire a number of historic and high-end casinos in the United Kingdom,” said Silver Point Capital founding partner Edward Mulé. “The acquisition [...]