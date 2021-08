New York-listed Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has made a minority investment in New York-based games developer Boom Entertainment.

Founded in 2015 by former High 5 Games executives Stephen Murphy and Med Nadooshan, Boom has developed a number of sports gaming apps for partners such as NBC Sports and MSG Network.

This includes its flagship product NBC Sports Predictor, which offers fans in all 50 states the chance to win real money based on their free predictions.

In addition [...]