New York-listed sportsbook and casino operator Bally's Corporation has acquired Los Angeles-based real-time fan engagement specialist Telescope for an undisclosed amount.

Telescope's live streaming, contests and sweepstakes, and second screen and play along products will enhance the Bally Bet and Bally Sports brands, enabling viewers and players to have an integrated experience that allows them to engage across a range of platforms and channels.

“We are excited to integrate Telescope and its innovative audience engagement products into [...]