Stockholm-listed operator Betsson has acquired a stake in Canadian sports betting and iGaming affiliate Slapshot Media for CAD$3m.

Betsson subsidiary Betsson Perch Investments has acquired a 28 per cent stake in the business, as the operator looks to secure a presence in the soon-to-be regulated Canadian online betting and gaming market.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Betsson will receive call options to scale up its shareholding in Slapshot Media to 70 per cent for a maximum [...]