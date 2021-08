Stockholm-listed betting technology supplier Kambi is hoping to a establish itself as a leading provider of esports products and services with the acquisition of esports data and odds provider Abios.

Kambi will pay up to SEK270m (€26.4m) to acquire the business, with SEK150m payable on completion and the remaining earnout subject to the future product development and revenue performance of Abios.

The total potential transaction value equates to 15x Abios’ revenue of SEK18m in 2020.

“The esports category [...]