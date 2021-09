Stockholm-listed lead generation specialist Catena Media has strengthened its North American operations with the acquisition of i15 Media for a total consideration of $45m.

Catena Media will pay $12.5m in cash on closing of the transaction, with a further $20m to be paid in three instalments: $5m in cash or shares as preferred by Catena Media in December; $5m in cash in June 2022; and $10m in cash in December 2022.

The remaining $12.5m will be settled [...]