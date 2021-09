Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Better Collective has positioned itself for the opening of the regulated Dutch iGaming market with the acquisition of leading affiliate sites Soccernews.nl and Voetbalwedden.net.

Better Collective will pay a total upfront payment of €5.9m to acquire the businesses, with maximum deferred and earnout payments of €3.75m.

The acquisitions give Better Collective a leading position in the Dutch online sports betting market, and are expected to generate revenue of more than €3m in 2022.

Together, Soccernews.nl [...]