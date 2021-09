New York-listed talent and media agency holding company Endeavor Group Holdings has agreed a $1.2bn deal to acquire the OpenBet sportsbook platform from Scientific Games.

Endeavour, which also owns IMG Arena, will pay $1.2bn for the business through a combination of $1.0bn in cash and $200m in Endeavor Class A common stock, subject to regulatory consents and approvals, and customary closing conditions.

The acquisition will complement Endeavour’s IMG Arena business, which delivers official live sports streaming video [...]