London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has entered into an agreement to sell its Finalto financial trading division to Gopher Investments for US$250m in cash.

The agreement brings an end to an extensive sale process, which culminated last month in Playtech shareholders voting against the proposed sale of Finalto for $210m to a Consortium led by Israeli private investment firm Barinboim Group.

The deal with Gopher, one of Playtech’s largest shareholders, represents an enterprise value multiple of 28x [...]