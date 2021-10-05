Scientific Games expands cashless gaming solutions with ACS PlayOn acquisition

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ACS's PlayOn cashless table game solution.

The PlayOn cashless product line provides players with a seamless debit solution at live table games, and will be rebranded as AToM – Access To On Demand Money, as part of the Scientific Games portfolio.

“We are thrilled to add the AToM product to our portfolio of convenient cashless solutions,” said Scientific Games senior vice president of global systems and tables.

“This addition will allow us to provide operators and their players with a seamless, safe, and secure way to instantly access money right at the gaming position. We look forward to being able to offer this invaluable product to our customers across the globe.”

The AToM solution is currently live on 600 table games in California, Nevada and New Mexico, and further enhances Scientific Games’ existing suite of cashless products, including its Unified Wallet solution that lets players digitally access funds to play EGMs and tables through the use of a mobile app.

Casino operators will receive financial data from all gaming transactions made using AToM in real time, using easy-to-implement internal management and accounting systems.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NYSE:SGMS) closed 4.18 per cent lower at $82.51 per share in New York Monday.