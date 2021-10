The government of Western Australia has recommenced the sale process for online and retail betting operator WA TAB at the request of the Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA) board.

The sale process began prior to the onset of covid-19 and was intended to secure the long-term future of the state's racing industry, before being suspended due to the pandemic.

The state government said this week that since the process was first initiated, changes in market conditions [...]