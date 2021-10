Sydney-listed gaming supplier Aristocrat has made a £2.7bn bid to acquire London-listed iGaming technology supplier Playtech.

Aristocrat is offering to acquire the business for 680 pence per share in cash, valuing the business at £2.1bn on a fully diluted basis and an enterprise value of £2.7bn. This represents a 58.4 per cent premium on the closing price of Playtech shares on Friday (October 15).

The proposed acquisition has the support of Playtech’s board of directors and is [...]