This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Scientific Games acquires live casino specialist Authentic Gaming

3rd November 2021 12:23 pm GMT
NetEnt

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games is entering the live casino space for the first time through the acquisition of Authentic Gaming for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition strengthens Scientific Games in-house development capabilities to build live casino products, in particular for the US market where the supplier expects to establish new studios to offer localised products for operators across the region.

“We are thrilled to have Authentic Gaming join the Scientific Games family and expand our premium product portfolio as we execute on our vision to become the leading, cross-platform global game company,” said Scientific Games CEO Barry Cottle. “The collective power of Authentic, our proven Table Games titles and our OpenGaming platform allow us to capitalize on a growing US market opportunity with our unique omni-channel approach.”

Based in Malta, Authentic has built a reputation as specialists within live roulette, with games streamed directly from a state-of-the-art studio and the floors of some of the world’s most luxurious casino resorts.

The supplier recently expanded its portfolio with the addition of live Blackjack, while Baccarat features in its upcoming product roadmap. Authentic is currently integrated with over 30 European operators, including Entain, 888, Betway, LeoVegas and Mr Green among others.

“Scientific Games’ leading position in the US, their focus on quality games content and market-leading iGaming platform make them the ideal home for Authentic to expand our footprint in the US and European markets,” said Authentic Gaming CEO and founder Jonas Delin. “Our proven technology and live dealer platform is ready for scale and now, as part of Scientific Games, we are able to embark on our studio expansion and game diversification strategy in full force.

“Our strategy is driven by a relentless focus on delivering premium quality live dealer content where attention to detail, customer customization and innovation are the corner stones that our unique live dealer games are based on. This partnership will propel this mission and be a game changer in the fastest growing segment in the gaming industry.”

Scientific Games CEO iGaming Dylan Slaney added: “As a result of welcoming Authentic to Scientific Games, we will be uniquely positioned to continue to excite and entertain players to capture both the growth opportunities that exist within live casino and the convergence of players globally across digital and land-based channels by providing leading immersive experiences.

“We are excited to work with the talented team at Authentic to enhance our iGaming proposition for both operators and players.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 3.63 per cent lower at $82.57 per share in New York Tuesday, and were down 2.11 per cent at $80.83 in pre-market trading.

Related Tags
Authentic Gaming Casino iGaming Live Casino Live Dealer Scientific Games United States
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Scientific Games to sell Lottery business to Brookfield Business Partners

Bally’s Corporation acquires UX specialist Degree 53

Future Anthem plays a new tune

Live5 announces Canadian expansion into British Colombia

Scientific Games awarded five-year Lottery Contract

DWG granted licenses in Michigan and Pennsylvania

LOTTO Hessen eyes expansion with new Scientific Games tech partnership

Scientific Games powers Golden Nugget launch in 3 US states

Scientific Games wins Vermont Lottery systems contract

Betfred launches OpenBet-powered retail sportsbook in Louisiana

Scientific Games signs exclusive US content deal with White Hat Studios

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Scientific Games expands cashless gaming solutions with ACS PlayOn acquisition

Scientific Games wins new supply deals with Pennsylvania Lottery

Technamin
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt