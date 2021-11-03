Scientific Games acquires live casino specialist Authentic Gaming

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games is entering the live casino space for the first time through the acquisition of Authentic Gaming for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition strengthens Scientific Games in-house development capabilities to build live casino products, in particular for the US market where the supplier expects to establish new studios to offer localised products for operators across the region.

“We are thrilled to have Authentic Gaming join the Scientific Games family and expand our premium product portfolio as we execute on our vision to become the leading, cross-platform global game company,” said Scientific Games CEO Barry Cottle. “The collective power of Authentic, our proven Table Games titles and our OpenGaming platform allow us to capitalize on a growing US market opportunity with our unique omni-channel approach.”

Based in Malta, Authentic has built a reputation as specialists within live roulette, with games streamed directly from a state-of-the-art studio and the floors of some of the world’s most luxurious casino resorts.

The supplier recently expanded its portfolio with the addition of live Blackjack, while Baccarat features in its upcoming product roadmap. Authentic is currently integrated with over 30 European operators, including Entain, 888, Betway, LeoVegas and Mr Green among others.

“Scientific Games’ leading position in the US, their focus on quality games content and market-leading iGaming platform make them the ideal home for Authentic to expand our footprint in the US and European markets,” said Authentic Gaming CEO and founder Jonas Delin. “Our proven technology and live dealer platform is ready for scale and now, as part of Scientific Games, we are able to embark on our studio expansion and game diversification strategy in full force.

“Our strategy is driven by a relentless focus on delivering premium quality live dealer content where attention to detail, customer customization and innovation are the corner stones that our unique live dealer games are based on. This partnership will propel this mission and be a game changer in the fastest growing segment in the gaming industry.”

Scientific Games CEO iGaming Dylan Slaney added: “As a result of welcoming Authentic to Scientific Games, we will be uniquely positioned to continue to excite and entertain players to capture both the growth opportunities that exist within live casino and the convergence of players globally across digital and land-based channels by providing leading immersive experiences.

“We are excited to work with the talented team at Authentic to enhance our iGaming proposition for both operators and players.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 3.63 per cent lower at $82.57 per share in New York Tuesday, and were down 2.11 per cent at $80.83 in pre-market trading.