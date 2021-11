London-listed gaming technology supplier Playtech will seek shareholder approval in January to proceed with its proposed sale to Australia’s Aristocrat Leisure.

The company has scheduled a court meeting and general meeting of the company for 12 January, when shareholders will be given the opportunity to vote on the proposal, subject to court approval of the scheme.

Playtech has chosen that date in order to allow sufficient time for Gopher Investments to clarify its position in regard to [...]