Microgaming has agreed to sell its Quickfire distribution business and portfolio of online games to Games Global, a newly established private capital-backed company led by former IGT executive Walter Bugno.

Games Global will acquire the international distribution rights to Microgaming’s exclusive gaming content, including progressive jackpot titles, as well as its customer base comprising more than 900 global gaming brands.

Following the sale, Microgaming will continue to supply certain customers with its turnkey games platform, as well [...]