The number of companies bidding to acquire Playtech is down to two after Gopher Investments confirmed that it does not intend to make an offer for the London-listed gaming technology provider.

Gopher, a 4.97 per cent shareholder in Playtech, said Monday that it has withdrawn from making a possible offer for the business.

This means that there are just two bidders left after Playtech’s recommendation to shareholders that they accept Aristocrat’s £2.1bn offer for the company.

This was [...]