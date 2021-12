Scientific Games continues to expand its game development capabilities with the acquisition of ELK Studios.

Stockholm-based ELK Studios has developed games for the iGaming market since 2013 and already distributes its content via Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform in Europe.

Following the acquisition, ELK will continue to work independently to develop new titles, while at the same time benefiting from Scientific Games' comprehensive range of resources.

The acquisition furthers Scientific Games’ new gaming focused strategy and follows the agreed [...]