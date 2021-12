New York-listed Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the real property assets of three casinos from affiliates of The Cordish Companies for $1.81bn.

The strategic partnership will see GLPI acquire the real property assets of three of Cordish’s regional gaming assets; Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, and Live! Casino Pittsburgh, including applicable long-term ground leases.

Cordish will immediately lease back all the properties, and continue uninterrupted [...]